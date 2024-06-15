NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.98. NaaS Technology shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 7,281 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
