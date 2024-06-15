Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 14598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $651.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

