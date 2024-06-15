Napa Wealth Management Invests $196,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

