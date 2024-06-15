Napa Wealth Management Takes $252,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

XME stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

