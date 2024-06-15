Napa Wealth Management Takes $3.08 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,661 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,511,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $855.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $516.54 and a 1 year high of $856.18. The company has a market cap of $379.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $774.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.