Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

