Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.