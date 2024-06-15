National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. National American University shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 889 shares trading hands.

National American University Trading Up 26.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

