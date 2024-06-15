National Bankshares Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$84.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.85.

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

