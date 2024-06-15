National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $490.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $495.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.36.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,735,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

