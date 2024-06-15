National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NASDAQ NWLI opened at $490.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $495.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.36.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
