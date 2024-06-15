Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 160,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 854.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.