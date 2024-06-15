Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $642.35 and last traded at $646.62. 409,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,033,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

