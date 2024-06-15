NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) Insider Edward Hooper Buys 20,000 Shares

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) insider Edward Hooper acquired 20,000 shares of NetScientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,318.22).

NetScientific Stock Performance

NSCI opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.20. NetScientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($0.99).

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

