NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.