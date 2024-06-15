NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 327,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 393,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $686.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 632,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 253,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 392,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.