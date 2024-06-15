NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NICE in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

