NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NICE in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NICE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Several other research firms have also commented on NICE. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.