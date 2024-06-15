NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading Up 2.3%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 44,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,336,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.
