NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading Up 2.3%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 44,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,336,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NKGen Biotech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NKGen Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

