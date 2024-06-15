NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading Up 2.3%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 44,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,336,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

NKGen Biotech Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NKGen Biotech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. ( NYSE:NKGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NKGen Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.