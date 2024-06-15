Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

