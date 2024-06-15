Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.