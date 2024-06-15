Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Northland Power Price Performance
NPI stock opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
