NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$133.55 million for the quarter.
