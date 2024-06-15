NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.