Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $272,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

