Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $279,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,037 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

