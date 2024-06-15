Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $336,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $6,974,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

