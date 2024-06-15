Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

