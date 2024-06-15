Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.37. 3,553,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,269,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

