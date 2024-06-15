Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. Nucor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.300 EPS.

NUE opened at $154.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

