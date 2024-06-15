NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 3,580 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
NVA stock opened at C$13.42 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.75.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
