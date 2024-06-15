NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 162,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 64,407 shares.The stock last traded at $2.00 and had previously closed at $1.50.
NWTN Stock Down 11.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
