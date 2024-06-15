Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Buys 2,900 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 9.4% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.26 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

