ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

