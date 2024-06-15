ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
