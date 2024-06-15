Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director John Brydson Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00.

Shares of OBE opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$12.37.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

