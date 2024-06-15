Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 68,874 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,874 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.