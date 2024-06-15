Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 93,718 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. GitLab comprises approximately 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

