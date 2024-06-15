Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

