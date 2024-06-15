Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 19,726 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 413.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 512,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,662,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MMC opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.18 and a 52 week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

