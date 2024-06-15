Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $306.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.65 and its 200 day moving average is $418.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

