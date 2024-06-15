Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. AnaptysBio comprises 0.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.0 %

ANAB stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,440 shares of company stock worth $3,424,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

