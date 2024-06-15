Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $168.03 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,806,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,020 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 26.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,640,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 391,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6,248.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 293,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,608 shares of company stock worth $8,952,107. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.