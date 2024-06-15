Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 1.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of Gossamer Bio worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 965,092 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.52 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

