Octagon Capital Advisors LP Invests $456,000 in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

