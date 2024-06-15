Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases 1,584,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 333.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $10.18 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.