Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 116,000 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 116,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000. Cytokinetics accounts for 1.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

