Octagon Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Reneo Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.66 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

