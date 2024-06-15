Octagon Capital Advisors LP Sells 533,500 Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,500 shares during the quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

