Octagon Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,839 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 4.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

