Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases $13,401.50 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,401.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,121,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE OPAD opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. Analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.