OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 1.1 %

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.